Technical issues force Delhi-bound Air India flight to return to Chicago midway

Source aware of the development tells that the aircraft had to return as many of the lavatories were clogged

PTI Published 06.03.25, 10:24 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

An Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi returned to the US city after being airborne for more than ten hours on Thursday, with the airline saying the return was due to a technical issue.

However, a source aware of the development told PTI that the aircraft had to return as many of the lavatories were clogged.

The flight was operated with a Boeing 777-337 ER aircraft and returned to Chicago's ORD airport after being airborne for over ten hours, according to information available on flight tracking website flightradar24.com.

There are 10 lavatories, including two for first-class passengers, in the Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft operated by Air India and has little over 340 seats, including first, business and economy class seats, the source said.

The source also said only 1 lavatory was functional.

When reached out for comments, an Air India spokesperson said AI126 operating Chicago to Delhi on March 6 air-returned to Chicago due to a technical issue.

"Upon landing at Chicago, all passengers and crew disembarked normally and have been provided with accommodation to minimise inconvenience. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destination," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson also said that full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling are also being offered to passengers if opted by them.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

