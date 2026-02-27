MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Supreme Court issues notice on plea for warning boards against false cases

Petition flags misuse of criminal law and reputational harm urging deterrent messaging across police and public offices to protect rights and rule of law

Our Bureau Published 27.02.26, 07:17 AM
The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the responses of the Centre, states and the Union Territories on a plea for mandatory installation of "display boards" at all police stations, panchayat offices, educational institutions and other offices warning that any person filing false criminal cases will face imprisonment up to seven years.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi issued notices on a PIL filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who submitted that false complaints, statements, information, evidence, and charges against innocent citizens are a serious threat to the right to life, liberty and dignity, and the rule of law.

According to the petitioner, a recent National Crime Records Bureau analysis has revealed that the conviction rate under caste- and gender-based laws is significantly lower than under other laws.

According to the petition, innocent citizens lose their reputation, career and mental peace the moment they enter a litigation, either through a court case or an FIR, registered on false and malicious grounds. The physical, mental and financial loss is irreparable, even if they are acquitted after some time, it said.

"This leads to the weaponisation of law as a tool for revenge, property and matrimonial disputes rather than its actual goal of seeking justice," the PIL alleged.

