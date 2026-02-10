MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Supreme Court to consider plea seeking action against Assam CM over viral rifle video

Bench notes submissions by Left leaders alleging communal targeting; says it will decide listing as post sparked outrage

PTI Published 10.02.26, 11:46 AM
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma File picture

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to consider listing a plea of Left leaders seeking action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a viral video allegedly showing him taking aim and firing with a rifle at members of a particular community.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria took note of the submissions of lawyer Nizam Pasha, appearing for a few CPI and CPI(M) leaders, against Sarma and said it will consider listing the plea.

"We seek urgent intervention of this court with respect to disturbing speeches made by sitting CM of Assam, including a recent video posted where he is shown as shooting at members of a particular community. Complaints filed, but no FIR is registered," the lawyer said.

The CJI said, "The problem is, as soon as elections come, part of the election is fought in the Supreme Court. That is the problem. We will find out and will give a date." The video of Sarma purportedly taking aim with a rifle and firing at two people, one wearing a skull cap and the other with a beard, was shared by the Assam BJP on its official X handle on February 7.

The controversial post sparked widespread outrage and political condemnation. It was deleted by the BJP after it drew accusations of inciting violence and communal hatred.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

