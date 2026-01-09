Supreme Court says dogs sense fear as activists contest directions on stray removal

The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that dogs target those who apprehend an imminent bite as they sense a lurking fear in the victim.

The court made the observation in a packed hall during which lawyers representing animal activists, PETA and NGOs sought modification of its earlier directions for the removal of strays from public places.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court suggested in jest that more cats, which are “enemies of dogs”, must be bred to combat activists’ claim that canines help in controlling rodents. “Dogs can always smell a human who is afraid, someone who has been bitten before and it will bite him. Your pet would also bite,” Justice Vikram Nath, heading a three-judge bench, said.

Senior advocate C.U. Singh, on behalf of pro-dog activists, argued: “What happens when there’s an abrupt removal of canines — rodent population shoots up. They are disease carriers. Canines maintain balance.”

Justice Sandeep Mehta said: “Is there a correlation? Dogs and cats are enemies. We should promote more cats, since they are enemies of rodents. We have not directed removal of every dog from the streets. They have to be treated as per rules.”