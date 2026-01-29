MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas challenging Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls

The poll panel was represented by senior advocates Rakesh Dwivedi and Maninder Singh

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 29.01.26, 04:32 PM
Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas, including one filed by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi concluded the final hearing after a battery of lawyers, including Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi, Prashant Bhushan, and Gopal Sankaranarayan, argued in the matter.

The poll panel was represented by senior advocates Rakesh Dwivedi and Maninder Singh. The bench heard rejoinder submissions on behalf of the petitioners before reserving the verdict.

The court had commenced final arguments in the matter on August 12 last year, observing that inclusion or exclusion of names in electoral rolls falls within the constitutional remit of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The ECI defended the SIR exercise, maintaining that Aadhaar and voter identity cards cannot be treated as conclusive proof of citizenship.

