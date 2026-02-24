MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 24 February 2026

Rahul Gandhi meets 'Mohammad Deepak' who saved muslim trader from Bajrang Dal

Congress leader assures support and speaks to family as gym owner faces police case and online threats after intervening in Kotdwar incident

Our Special Correspondent Published 24.02.26, 08:03 AM
Mohammad Deepak Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi with Deepak Kumar in New Delhi on Monday.  AICC via PTI

Deepak Kumar, the Uttarakhand gym owner who identified himself as Mohammad Deepak to rescue an elderly Muslim trader from the clutches of Bajrang Dal activists, met Rahul Gandhi at his mother Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence in Delhi on Monday.

Deepak said Rahul told him he would go to Kotdwar and take membership of his gym. Deepak described the visit as a courtesy call.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rahulji had called me today. He also spoke to my family members, my wife (over phone) to assure us of every support. He told me that there was nothing wrong
with whatever I did. He said I did a very good job,” Deepak said.

“Expressing support to me, he said he would visit Kotdwar and take membership of my gym. He asked me not to worry about anything,” Deepak added.

“The police had filed a case against me and I have been constantly receiving threats on social media,” he said.

Deepak also met Sonia.

“Every human being is equal. This is Indianness, this is ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’. Meeting with brother Mohammad Deepak from Uttarakhand — This same flame of unity and courage should burn in every Indian youth,” Rahul said in a social media post.

A large number of Bajrang Dal members had barged into Baba School Dresses & Matching Centre, owned by Mohammad Shoeb, 60, on January 31 and asked him to either remove the board bearing the name “Baba” or accept
Hinduism.

Deepak, whose gym is nearby, intervened and when the Bajrang members asked him who he was, he said: “My name is Mohammad Deepak.”

RELATED TOPICS

Rahul Gandhi Bajrang Dal Muslim Community
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

NEET-PG cutoff 'virtually zero', SC raises concern over medical education quality

'You (the government) will have to satisfy us that the drastic reduction in the cutoff marks, virtually bringing it to zero, does not affect the quality of education,' the apex court told additional solicitor-general Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the health ministry
In this image received on Feb. 23, 2026, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with Bahujan activists, at Indira Bhawan, New Delhi.
Quote left Quote right

Let me tell you what shame is. Your name, your minister's names appearing in Epstein files

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT