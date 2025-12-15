Supreme Court refuses intervention in IndiGo flight crisis, cites high court case

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking judicial intervention over the cancellation of hundreds of IndiGo flights and asked the petitioner to pursue the matter before the Delhi High Court, which is already seized of similar pleas.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pamcholi noted that the Delhi High Court has been hearing a PIL on the issue and granted liberty to petitioner Narendra Mishra to approach the high court with his grievances. The bench said he could return to the apex court if his concerns remain unresolved.

The Delhi High Court, on December 10, had questioned the Centre for failing to take timely action to address the crisis triggered by IndiGo’s flight cancellations and sought an explanation on why the situation was allowed to escalate, leaving lakhs of passengers stranded and prompting other airlines to charge steep fares. The high court was hearing a PIL seeking directions to the government to provide support and refunds to passengers affected by the large-scale cancellations.

During Monday’s hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for IndiGo, told the Supreme Court that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has constituted an expert committee to examine the flight cancellations and the difficulties faced by passengers.

“It is pointed out that a petition is pending before the Delhi High Court. It is stated that the DGCA has formed an expert committee dated December 5 …. All the issues raised herein are pending before the Delhi High Court. The petitioner is permitted to join proceedings before the Delhi High Court.

“And we request the Delhi High Court to allow him to intervene in the high court and raise all contentions therein. If all grievances are not redressed then nothing stops him or any other public spirited individual to approach this court,” the bench said.

Mishra submitted that passengers continue to suffer due to frequent flight cancellations.

“It is a grave concern for the public …but the high court is looking into it. It (the high court) is also a constitutional court. If your grievances are not redressed then you can come here,” the Chief Justice said at the outset.

Earlier, the bench had refused to grant an urgent hearing on the plea, noting that the Centre has acknowledged the situation and initiated steps to address it.

IndiGo has been facing criticism from both the government and passengers for cancelling hundreds of flights, attributing the disruptions to regulatory changes in pilots’ flight duty time and related norms. The cancellations have left lakhs of passengers stranded at airports across the country.