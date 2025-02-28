Supreme Court raps Jaipur civic body for polluting Jal Mahal lake with night market

The Supreme Court on Friday slammed the Nagar Nigam Jaipur Heritage for damaging Jal Mahal lake and contaminating its water by permitting a night market in the vicinity.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said due to the negligence and illegal acts of the Nagar Nigam Jaipur Heitage, Jal Mahal lake was "completely destroyed".

"Today, we see municipal commissioner appearing online with a board of smart city behind him. We wonder how will the city of Jaipur becomes 'smart' by damaging Jal Mahal lake virtually behind repair. We note that an expert committee has not been appointed for restoration and preservation of the lake," it said.

The court, therefore, directed the Jaipur civic body to appoint National Environmental Engineering Research Institute to give a comprehensive report on immediate measures to stop pollution and restoration and preservation of the lake.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Nagar Nigam Jaipur Heritage challenging November 3, 2023 order of the National Green Tribunal which banned the night market and other activities near the lake while directing the civic body to seek permission from the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) monitoring committee.

The top court noted the municipal corporation headquarter released dirty sewage water into the lake from time to time.

It also examined an affidavit of the civic body's chief executive officer in which he referred to a project report by the tourism department and said the project had nothing to do with restoration and preservation of the lake.

The NGT had found the night market was organised within the eco-sensitive zone of Nahargarh Wildlife Sanctuary without obtaining permission as per eco-sensitive zone and without consent of ESZ monitoring committee.

The tribunal's order came on a plea filed by RTI activist Rajendra Tiwari against the night market and discharge of untreated water into the water body.

