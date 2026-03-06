MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
regular-article-logo Friday, 06 March 2026

‘Baseless’: India rejects claims navy shared intelligence with US on Iranian frigate attack

The US sank the Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday, triggering shard reaction from Iran

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 06.03.26, 04:26 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Top government sources on Friday rejected allegations that the Indian Navy shared intelligence with the United States about an Iranian frigate that was sunk by a US submarine earlier this week, calling the claims “baseless and preposterous”.

“There is no question of providing any input to the US on it and the claims are completely baseless,” the sources said.

The US sank the Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday, triggering shard reaction from Iran.

The Iranian frigate, IRIS Dena, was returning home after participating in the Milan multilateral naval exercise hosted by India. At least 87 Iranian sailors were killed in the attack, which marked a major escalation in the conflict between the US and Iran outside of the Persian Gulf.

