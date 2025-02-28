MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 28 February 2025

‘Gross impropriety’: Supreme Court raps Chhattisgarh police for booking man under UAPA after interim protection

SC warns Chhattisgarh Police of contempt, deems UAPA charges against accused a deliberate overreach

PTI Published 28.02.25, 02:56 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on Chhattisgarh Police for booking a man under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) days after it gave him interim protection from arrest in a murder case.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said the UAPA charge was added by the police with an intent to defeat its January 2 interim bail order and granted him bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Considering fact that it is so apparent that appellant was arrested only to defeat January 2 order, appellant is entitled to be bail in said case. Appeal allowed. The appellant shall be enlarged on bail," the bench said.

The bench went on, "This hasty action has been taken by the police against the appellant to ensure that he is taken into custody and interim order dated January 2 is nullified." Terming it as "gross impropriety", the bench deprecated the conduct of the police official and warned him of contempt for an overreach of the court order.

"This is gross impropriety committed by the police officer. We will not hesitate to initiate action for criminal contempt of court. He was aware of orders of this court," the court told the the counsel appearing for Chhattisgarh.

The counsel submitted the accused had jumped bail previously and there was sufficient material to show that he was involved in "Naxal" activities.

The court, however, made its order of interim protection absolute and granted bail to the accused.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Manish Rathore, working as content writer for a news agency, challenging an order of Chhattisgarh High Court that refused him anticipatory bail in a murder case.

The high court rejected his plea observing the material collected during investigation and placed on record showed his involvement in the murder and he had a criminal record.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US universities halt, reduce PhD admissions amid federal funds uncertainty: Report

Donald Trump effect: Prospective students left uncertain about academic futures. Nature says some have been told they would have been accepted if funds were certain, others told programmes are paused
In this image provided by PIB, EAM S. Jaishankar and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a meeting, in Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

A free trade agreement between the EU, India would be the largest deal of this kind in the world

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT