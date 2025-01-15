Supreme Court protects former IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar from arrest till February 14

The Supreme Court on Wednesday protected former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination, from arrest till February 14.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma issued notice to the Delhi government and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Khedkar's plea seeking anticipatory bail.

The matter was posted for hearing on February 14.

Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting information in her application for the UPSC civil services examination, 2022, to get reservation benefits.

She refuted all the allegations against her.

