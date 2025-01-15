MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Supreme Court protects former IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar from arrest till February 14

Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting information in her application for the UPSC civil services examination, 2022, to get reservation benefits

PTI Published 15.01.25, 01:15 PM
Puja Khedkar.

Puja Khedkar. PTI picture.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday protected former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination, from arrest till February 14.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma issued notice to the Delhi government and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Khedkar's plea seeking anticipatory bail.

Also Read

The matter was posted for hearing on February 14.

Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting information in her application for the UPSC civil services examination, 2022, to get reservation benefits.

She refuted all the allegations against her.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

