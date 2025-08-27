SC-ordered probe into Vantara 'acquisitions'

The Supreme Court has directed a special investigation team to probe allegations of money laundering and “unlawful acquisition” of animals against Anant Ambani’s Vantara, a zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

The bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B. Varale requested the SIT, to be headed by former apex court judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar, to submit its report by September 12 and posted the matter for further hearing to September 15.

Vantara said it would fully cooperate with the investigation.

The apex court was hearing two PILs that made allegations of irregularities at Vantara based on media reports and complaints from NGOs and wildlife organisations.

“The petitions on the basis of the aforesaid material make accusations of wide amplitude viz unlawful accusation of animals from India and abroad, mistreatment of the animals in captivity, financial irregularities, money laundering, etc,” the court said.

Considering the sweep of the allegations made in the petitions, inviting a counter from the private respondent or any other party would not have served much purpose, the court said.

It added that ordinarily, a petition resting on such unsupported allegations “did not deserve in law to be entertained, rather, warrant dismissal in limine (at the admission stage)”.

“However, in the wake of the allegations that the statutory authorities or the courts are either unwilling or incapable of discharging their mandate, more particularly in the absence of verification of correctness of the factual situation, we consider it appropriate in the ends of justice to call for an independent factual appraisal which may establish the violation, as alleged, if any.

“Accordingly, we deem it appropriate to direct the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) of respectable persons of impeccable integrity and high repute having long public service,” the bench said in its nine-page order.

The bench said that besides Justice Chelameswar, the other members of the SIT would be Justice (retired) Raghavendra Chauhan (former chief justice of the Uttarakhand and Telangana high courts), former Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale and additional commissioner of customs Anish Gupta.

The SIT shall examine and submit a report on the acquisition of animals from India and abroad, particularly elephants, and compliance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and rules for zoos made thereunder, the International Convention on Trade of Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna and the import-export laws.

The probe ambit will include compliance with standards of animal husbandry, veterinary care, animal welfare, mortalities and causes thereof, complaints regarding climatic conditions, location near an industrial zone, the creation of a vanity or private collection, breeding, conservation programmes and use of biodiversity resources, among others.

The SIT will also probe complaints regarding financial compliance, money laundering and any other subject germane to the allegations made in the petitions.

The court said the probe team was free to receive information from petitioners, officials, regulators, intervenors or any other person, including journalists, who may want their allegations to be examined.

It warned of contempt proceedings against any person/organisation not cooperating with the probe.

The bench said the SIT would conduct the fact-finding inquiry forthwith and submit the report, uninfluenced by any observations made, by September 12.

“Once the report is so submitted, the petitions will be listed on September 15, 2025, to consider the said report and if necessary, to pass any further order, otherwise the petitions stand disposed of, as above,” the bench said.

The apex court, however, clarified that the order neither expresses any opinion on the allegations made in the petitions nor can it be construed to have cast any doubt on the functioning of any of the statutory authorities or the private respondent, Vantara.

Will cooperate: Vantara

Vantara said it would extend “full cooperation” to the apex court-appointed SIT.

“We acknowledge the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court with utmost regard. Vantara remains committed to transparency, compassion and full compliance with the law,” Vantara said in a statement.

“Our mission and focus continues to be the rescue, rehabilitation and care of animals. We will extend full cooperation to the Special Investigation Team and continue our work sincerely, always placing the welfare of animals at the heart of all our efforts,” it said.

Vantara requested that the process be allowed to take place without “speculation and in the best interest of the animals we serve”.

Additional reporting by PTI