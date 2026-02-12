Centre opposes Sonam Wangchuk release in Supreme Court, cites NSA detention

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, currently in detention under the National Security Act, could not be released on health grounds as he was “fit, hale and hearty”.

Solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre along with additional solicitor-general K.M. Natraj, told the court that Wangchuk’s release would be “undesirable”.

The Centre submitted before a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P.B. Varale, in response to the court’s earlier suggestion that Wangchuk be released on humanitarian grounds, as his family claimed he was suffering from various health-related issues.

However, Mehta said Wangchuk had been examined over 20 times. “He had some digestive issues and is being treated. There is nothing to worry, nothing alarming,” Mehta said, while asserting that his case would be considered on a par with other detainees.

On October 14 last year, the Centre had justified Wangchuk’s detention under the NSA, saying his acts were “prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of public order”.

Wangchuk was arrested and detained under the NSA on September 26 last year, following massive unrest in Leh in the wake of violent demonstrations demanding the extension of protections under the Sixth Schedule and statehood for Ladakh.