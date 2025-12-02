Supreme Court halts Yediyurappa trial under POCSO law, seeks review of ignored evidence

The Supreme Court on Tuesday paused all trial proceedings against former Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa in a sexual harassment case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, saying the matter required closer scrutiny of the Karnataka High Court’s handling of the evidence.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notice on Yediyurappa’s plea challenging the high court’s refusal to quash the case. “Issue notice. Meanwhile, trial proceedings shall remain stayed,” the CJI said, adding that the notice was primarily to consider sending the matter back to the high court.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing Yediyurappa, argued that the high court had “ignored key evidence” and failed to consider statements suggesting that “nothing as such happened” during the alleged incident. “There are certain statements which prosecution suppresses… the high court ignored facts. He has been chief minister four times,” Luthra said.

“How can you compel the high court to hold a mini trial,” the CJI asked.

The FIR arises from a complaint filed on March 14, 2024, by a woman — now deceased — who alleged that Yediyurappa molested her 17-year-old daughter during a visit to his residence to seek assistance. She also alleged that he attempted to hush up the incident by offering money.

Police registered an FIR under various POCSO provisions, and on July 4, 2024, a trial court took cognisance of offences not only against Yediyurappa but also three others for alleged destruction of evidence and attempts to suppress the case.

The Karnataka High Court subsequently quashed this cognisance order as “cryptic” and directed the trial court to reconsider.

Following this, on February 28, the Fast-Track Special Court issued a fresh cognisance order and summoned Yediyurappa and other accused for appearance on March 15.

Yediyurappa challenged the February 28 order and the complaint itself before the high court, saying the allegations were politically motivated and inconsistent.

The high court, however, declined to quash the case last month, prompting the former CM to move the top court.