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regular-article-logo Monday, 23 March 2026

‘Nothing left in matter’: Supreme Court disposes of wife’s plea against Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA detention

Earlier, the top court had asked the Centre if there was any possibility for the government to relook at the detention of Wangchuk, considering his health condition

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 23.03.26, 03:24 PM
Sonam Wangchuk.

Sonam Wangchuk. File picture

The Supreme Court on Monday disposed of a plea filed by Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale noted that “the Centre revoked its order of Wangchuk's detention on March 14,” adding that “there was nothing left in the matter.”

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Earlier, the top court had sought the government’s response on whether it could reconsider Wangchuk’s detention in light of his health condition.

The Centre informed the court on March 14 that it had revoked the detention with immediate effect, nearly six months after Wangchuk was arrested following violent protests in Leh that left four people dead.

Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, two days after protests demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution shook Leh. Over 45 people, including 22 policemen, were injured during the unrest.

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