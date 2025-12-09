Supreme Court refuses urgent IndiGo hearing despite mass cancellations and fare surge

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed concern over the hardships faced by flyers in the wake of flight cancellations by IndiGo but declined to urgently list two separate pleas to take action against the carrier, saying the government had already taken note of the situation.

The pleas for urgent listing came up before two separate benches headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Vikram Nath.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the morning mentioning time, a counsel sought urgent listing of his PIL seeking action against IndiGo, saying over 2,500 flights had been cancelled since December 2. The counsel added that ticket prices of other airlines had skyrocketed.

However, the CJI said: “Yes we understand it is a serious issue. Lakhs of people have been affected.... But we are also awarded that the government has taken some proactive measures. The government has already taken cognisance. We are not doing anything at this point of time. There is no need for urgent listing.”

Around the same time, another advocate made a plea for urgent hearing before a bench led by Justice Nath. The counsel made the request by way of an interim application in an existing case in which the court had last month issued notice to the Centre on a plea to check rising airfares.

Justice Nath told the counsel that the apex court did not entertain any oral requests for urgent hearing.