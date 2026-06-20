Supreme Court declines students' plea to postpone NEET-UG retest

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to pass any order on a petition filed by a group of 1,672 students seeking postponement of the NEET-UG retest on June 21, citing inadequate preparation time and concerns over exam integrity.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V. Mohana told advocate-on-record Adeel Ahmed, appearing for the petitioners, that the matter should be heard by a bench headed by Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha that had already passed orders on the issue.

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The court listed the matter for hearing by the Justice Narasimha-led bench in the third week of July.

The petitioners had sought postponement of the retest, citing mental trauma, anxiety, inadequate preparation time, apprehension over exam integrity and logistical difficulties, among others.

“The petitioners respectfully submit that the present proceedings are therefore not confined to individual hardship but raise issues affecting a substantial class of students throughout the country,” the petition said.

The original NEET-UG exam conducted on May 3 was cancelled after a paper leak.

"The petitioners submit that the abrupt cancellation of the earlier examination and the announcement of a re-examination within a span of approximately five weeks has caused widespread psychological distress, uncertainty, disruption of academic schedules and severe prejudice to candidates across the country," the petition stated.

They requested the constitution of an independent mechanism to certify exam integrity before conducting a fresh test.