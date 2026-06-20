'A serious failure of governance': Naveen Patnaik slams Odisha government on suicide over 'pension'

Odisha Opposition leader Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched a blistering attack on the Mohan Charan Majhi government for failing to release funds under social security pension schemes to nearly 18 lakh beneficiaries in the state.

In a letter to Majhi, the former chief minister cited the case of a 66-year-old widow, Savitri Dora, from Ganjam district, who allegedly died by suicide after failing to receive her pension for nearly three months under the social security scheme, despite visiting the panchayat office several times.

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Naveen’s letter comes at a time when President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are visiting the state to celebrate the BJP government’s second anniversary. Both will attend a meeting at Rairangpur, the hometown of President Murmu, on Saturday.

These pensioners comprise the most vulnerable sections of society —elderly, widows and persons with disabilities — most of whom depend directly on this pension for their daily survival.

Naveen said: "The stoppage of pensions for three months is not merely a procedural lapse, it represents a serious failure of governance. The denial of this vital support for three months has exposed our most vulnerable citizens to severe distress, deprivation and even the risk of starvation. There are reports that Savitri Dora of Beguniapada of Ganjam lost her life after being deprived of her pension benefits. Such a situation is unacceptable in a state committed to protecting its weakest citizens."

Naveen said it was shocking that the prolonged delay in disbursal of pension was reportedly due to a software-related issue. “This reflects grave negligence and abdication of the government’s basic responsibility. People’s rights cannot be left at the mercy of technological failure,” Naveen, the five-time chief minister, said.

The BJD boss cited the record of his government on how the pensions were distributed regularly on the 15th of every month, observed as "Jana Seva Divas". He said beneficiaries received their pensions at the gram panchayat level in a transparent and humane manner. In cases where pensioners were unable to attend, officials ensured that the pension amount was delivered directly to their home.

Naveen said that the Supreme Court had appreciated its citizen-centric model. "We consistently resisted pressure to shift entirely to the bank-based pension disbursement system because our model ensured timely delivery, personal accountability and dignity for beneficiaries,” Naveen said.

Demanding the immediate release of pending pension payments through manual disbursement, Naveen said the government must fix accountability for the lapse and reassure pensioners that their rights will not be compromised in the future.

Earlier, BJP MP from Berhampur, Pradeep Panigrahi, had raised the issue and said that "no digital update or technical glitch" can justify starving the poor and elderly.

He also raised the issue of how the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance and directed the state to ensure social security benefits for an 80-year-old mother, Radhika Bhue, and her visually impaired 56-year-old son, Japa Bhue, of Sonepur district. The Aadhaar authentication of Japa, which had been delayed for months, was completed within 12 hours.

The Majhi government is under pressure, as Modi, during his visit to the state, will evaluate the state government’s performance.