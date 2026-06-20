Modi in Murmu hometown today: PM, President to mark two years of BJP rule in Odisha

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday participate in inaugurations and foundation stone-laying ceremonies in Rairangpur, Odisha, for projects worth over ₹47,600 crore to mark two years of the BJP government in the state.

Rairangpur is the hometown of President Murmu. The event's theme is "Vikas ra dhara, Odisha sara (Flow of development across Odisha)". Murmu arrived in Rairangpur on Friday afternoon, while Modi will arrive on Saturday, Murmu's birthday. "It's a rare and significant occasion for the state when both President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi will be there to attend a programme," said BJP state president Manmohan Samal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the projects for which foundation stones will be laid are the 600 MW upper Indravati pumped storage project and the stage-II expansion of IB thermal power station, comprising two units of 660 MW each. The foundation stone of Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited in Jharsuguda will also be laid.