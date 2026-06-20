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regular-article-logo Saturday, 20 June 2026

Ladakh Buddhist body announces shutdown over new liquor policy, autonomy concerns

The shutdown has also been called to protest against the Centre for not releasing the minutes of last month’s meeting, which leaders considered a breakthrough as the government reportedly offered constitutional safeguards on the lines of Article 371 and a legislative body for the region

Muzaffar Raina Published 20.06.26, 06:17 AM
A map of Ladakh and Leh and Kashmir

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Ladakh Buddhist leaders on Friday announced a shutdown on June 23 to protest against a new liquor policy that increases off-shops from 2 to 20 and seeks to curb the growing use of drugs by giving a wider choice of low-alcoholic-content liquor in the region.

The shutdown has also been called to protest against the Centre for not releasing the minutes of last month’s meeting, which leaders considered a breakthrough as the government reportedly offered constitutional safeguards on the lines of Article 371 and a legislative body for the region.

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Ladakh Buddhist Association president Chering Dorjay Lakrook said they also opposed the decision to digitise land records as it might exclude ownership rights of individuals over barren land turned fit for farming through irrigation. Dorjay, who addressed a media conference, said the shutdown would be observed in Leh and the association was in talks with Kargil leaders to enlist their support for a Union Territory-wide shutdown.

Early this month, lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena announced a liquor policy that allows the sale of hard liquor, including imported and Indian-made foreign brands, through retail vends. Earlier, beer, wine and ready-to-drink beverages could be sold through retail outlets. The number of outlets will increase from 2 to 20 in Leh, including in remote pockets such as Nubra, Changthang, Sham and Zanskar.

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