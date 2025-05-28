MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Supreme Court closes proceedings before Madhya Pradesh HC against Vijay Shah for his remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh asked for a status report from the special investigation team that was constituted by the Madhya Pradesh government in compliance with the top court's earlier order

PTI Published 28.05.25, 02:51 PM
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India Shutterstock

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered closure of proceedings before the Madhya Pradesh High Court against state minister Vijay Shah for his remarks against Indian Army officer Col Sofiya Qureshi, saying it is now looking into the matter.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh asked for a status report from the special investigation team (SIT) that was constituted by the Madhya Pradesh government in compliance with the top court's earlier order.

The SC noted that the SIT has seized some devices and started its investigation.

The bench was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that parallel proceedings were going on before the high court against the minister.

The top court said that since it is now seized of the matter, the proceedings before the high court stand closed. The interim directions passed on May 19, including the stay of arrest of Shah, stand extended, it said.

It posted the matter for further hearing in the second week of July.

The bench refused to allow any intervention in the matter, saying it does not want to politicise the issue.

On May 19, the top court chided Shah and constituted a three-member SIT to probe the FIR lodged against him.

Shah came under fire after a video, which was circulated widely, showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during the media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court rebuked Shah for passing "scurrilous" remarks and using "language of the gutters" against Col Qureshi, and ordered police to file an FIR against him on the charge of promoting enmity and hatred.

After drawing severe condemnation, Shah expressed regret and said that he respects Col Qureshi more than his sister.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Sofiya Qureshi Vijay Shah Supreme Court Madhya Pradesh High Court
