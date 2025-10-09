MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 09 October 2025

Supreme Court Bar Association terminates membership of lawyer Rakesh Kishore who threw shoe at CJI

The Bar Council of India suspended Kumar's bar licence with immediate effect

PTI Published 09.10.25, 12:31 PM
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and lawyer Rakesh Kishore.

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and lawyer Rakesh Kishore. File pictures

The Supreme Court Bar Association on Thursday terminated with immediate effect membership of lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai inside the courtroom, after finding him guilty of “grave misconduct”.

In a shocking security breach, Kishore (71) attempted to hurl a shoe towards the CJI and was heard shouting "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bar Council of India suspended Kumar's bar licence with immediate effect.

The SCBA said Kishore’s “reprehensible, disorderly and intemperate behaviour” amounted to “a direct assault on judicial independence” and “a serious breach of professional ethics, decorum and the dignity of the Supreme Court.

"The Executive Committee finds that the said conduct amounts to a direct assault on judicial independence, the sanctity of courtroom proceedings, and the longstanding relationship of mutual respect and trust between the Bar and the Bench.

"The Executive Committee, having duly deliberated upon the incident and the gravity of such misconduct, is of the considered view that continuation of Mr. Rakesh Kishore as a temporary member of the SCBA would be wholly inconsistent with the dignity and discipline expected of the members of this Association," the SCBA resolution said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) B.R. Gavai
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Why Gaza truce may not win Donald Trump his coveted Nobel Prize for Peace this year

An obstacle for the US President is that nominations for the prize – there were 338 this year – closed at the end of January. Trump only returned to office that month
Narendra Modi
Quote left Quote right

This (Gaza ceasefire) is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT