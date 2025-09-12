MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 12 September 2025

Supreme Court bans reels, photos and videos inside high-security premises

In a circular issued on September 10, the top court asked the media personnel to conduct interviews and live broadcast of news at the designated lawn area which is a low security zone

PTI Published 12.09.25, 02:15 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The Supreme Court has banned clicking photos, creating social media reels and videography within its main premises, declared as a high security zone.

In a circular issued on September 10, the top court asked the media personnel to conduct interviews and live broadcast of news at the designated lawn area which is a low security zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Use of mobile phone for photography and videography is prohibited in the lawn of High Security Zone. Equipment such as camera, tripod, selfie-stick etc. used for videography, creating reels and clicking photographs shall be restricted in the High Security Zone, except for official use," the communication said.

The circular added, "In case of violation of above guidelines by an Advocate, Litigant, Intern or a Law Clerk, concerned Bar Association or concerned State Bar Council shall take appropriate action against the violator as per their rules & regulations." In case of violation of the guidelines by a media personnel, their access to the high security zone of the Supreme Court could be restricted for a period of one month, it said.

Saying any violation by the staff or the registry would be viewed "seriously", the circular said, "In case of other stakeholders, their head of department concerned shall be requested to take disciplinary action against the violator as per their rules and regulations." "The security personnel shall reserve right to disallow any individual, staff member, advocate or others from taking photographs or making videos inside the High Security zone," it added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Supreme Court Videography
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Buzz about former chief justice Sushila Karki as PM of Nepal’s interim govt grows stronger

A crucial meeting of key stakeholders – including representatives of the Gen Z group that spearheaded the protests in the Himalayan nation – was scheduled for 2 pm at the President’s Office, Sheetal Niwas
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
Quote left Quote right

Donald Trump's tariffs have had a very negative impact on India. Already, people are losing jobs

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT