Sundergarh curbs lifted, internet restored after beef sale rumour sparks violence

Normalcy returned to Odisha’s Sundargarh town on Friday, after tension erupted on Thursday over rumours of alleged sale of beef at a meat shop in Regent Market.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNS, which had been imposed in the area, were lifted, and internet services that were earlier suspended were restored.

However, all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, remained closed as a precautionary measure. Efforts are now underway to restore normalcy and maintain peace in the area.

Violence broke out after rumours spread that beef was being sold at a meat shop in the market. People gathered at the spot, and the situation worsened when members of two groups confronted each other, leading to heated exchanges that later turned violent. Both sides indulged in

stone pelting.

Several vehicles, including a scooter and a pick-up van, were damaged. Miscreants vandalised some shops and set them on fire. When police attempted to control the situation, they were also attacked, leaving a few personnel injured. Police, however, managed to contain the violence and prevented it from spreading to other parts of the district.

The administration has deployed 10 platoons of force in the town to maintain

law and order.

DIG, Western Range, Brijesh Ray said: “The situation is under control. The situation turned violent on Thursday when an allegation surfaced regarding sale of beef at Regent Market. Following prompt action by the police, the situation has been brought under control.”

The district administration has formed a peace committee to ensure the early restoration of peace in the western Odisha town. “We appeal to everyone to maintain peace and cooperate with us so that law and order is maintained throughout the region,” Collector, Sundergarh, Subhankar Mohapatra said.