Study finds over half of India’s oral cancer patients had no tobacco or alcohol history

The number of oral cancer cases is rising significantly in India, particularly among individuals with no history of tobacco or alcohol use, according to a study.

The data was released by VPS Lakeshore Hospital on Thursday during a press conference, based on research conducted by its Head and Neck department.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the study, 57 per cent of oral cancer cases observed in recent years have occurred among individuals with no history of tobacco or alcohol consumption.

The hospital made this revelation based on a study conducted among 515 patients over ten years across the country, from July 2014 to July 2024.

The research found that 75.5 per cent of the affected individuals were men, while 24.5 per cent were women.

It was also noted that 58.9 per cent of the patients had comorbidities, with 30 per cent of them suffering from multiple conditions.

Meanwhile, 41.4 per cent of the patients had no comorbidities.

The study further highlighted that 282 patients (54.7 per cent) were diagnosed at an early stage, while 233 (45.3 per cent) had advanced-stage cancer.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.