Staff Selection Commission warns of jail, hefty fines for sharing or analysing exam papers on social media

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has warned that strong penal action will be taken if there is any "discussion/analysis" on social media of question papers of government jobs recruitment examinations conducted by it.

All such activities are strictly prohibited under the provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 (PEA Act, 2024), it said in a notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SSC, in its notice, has cited provisions of the Act which entails penalties including fine and jail terms.

"It has come to the notice of the Commission that certain individuals discuss, analyse or circulate the contents of question papers of ongoing/held examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission on social media," the notice said.

Accordingly, all content creators, social media platforms, and individuals are hereby warned not to indulge in discussion, analysis, or dissemination of SSC examination question papers or their contents in any manner, it said.

"Any violation will invite strict penal action under the above provisions of the PEA Act, 2024, in addition to other applicable laws," the SSC said in the notice dated September 8.

The Commission appeals to all candidates and stakeholders to cooperate in maintaining the sanctity of examinations and to refrain from engaging with or promoting such prohibited content, it added.

Citing Section 9 of the PEA Act, it said all offences under it are "cognisable, non-bailable and non-compoundable".

The SSC said that Section 10 of the law has provisions for imprisonment of 3-5 years and fine up to Rs 10 lakh for individual offenders and for organised crime, the jail term is of 5-10 years and fine of not less than Rs 1 crore.

The Section has provisions of fine up to Rs 1 crore, disqualification from future examinations, and recovery of costs, in case offences are committed by service providers/institutions.

The Commission said Section 3 of the Act prohibits leakage, disclosure, access, possession, or dissemination of question papers, answer keys, or any part thereof without authority.

The SSC is one of the largest recruitment agencies of the central government, with its primary mandate to conduct selections for non-gazetted posts in various central ministries and departments, among others.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.