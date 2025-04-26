Srinagar’s separatist hub, Jamia Masjid, calls for peace, condemns Pahalgam terrorist massacre

A large gathering at Srinagar’s separatist citadel of Jamia Masjid observed a minute’s silence on Friday for the Pahalgam victims, with chief cleric and Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemning Tuesday’s terrorist massacre.

“The manner of the carnage — after ascertaining their identities and in front of their families — is shocking and chilling beyond belief,” he said, implicitly acknowledging that the killers had singled out non-Muslims.

The Mirwaiz had been allowed to pray at the mosque and deliver a sermon after a month. Since the 2019 abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the authorities have repeatedly imposed restrictions on the cleric and on large gatherings.

However, after the Mirwaiz called for a shutdown against the Pahalgam attack, the lieutenant governor’s administration — controlled by the Centre — allowed him to deliver the Friday sermon.

The shutdown call, supported by many other groups, was observed in full, with hundreds pouring onto the streets to condemn the massacre.

The Mirwaiz used the occasion to again condemn the killings. “We strongly condemn it. Who can better understand the affected families’ pain and grief than people who have suffered for decades and continue to do so?” he said.

The Mirwaiz had himself lost his father, Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq, to militant violence in 1990. But he never blamed the militants for the killing, nor publicly contradicted the claim.

One major reason was that the security forces had killed dozens of the mourners for his father, allegedly on the instructions of then governor Jagmohan, triggering deep anti-India sentiments in Kashmir. “Today, as I say this, according to the Islamic calendar, it is the 36th martyrdom anniversary of my father, Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq, and 70 others who lost their lives on this tragic day,” the Mirwaiz said.

“Our hearts go out to these families who will never see their loved ones again, and our prayers are with them. We also pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

Kashmiris are known for their hospitality and have once again shown it during this tragic time, the separatist leader said. “(With the surviving tourists) left helpless, local people helped those at the spot to flee, even at risk to their own lives, (and) pony operator Adil Hussain lost his life,” the Mirwaiz said.

“We pay homage to this brave young Kashmiri who made the ultimate sacrifice of his life while saving that of others. Others rushed the injured, some even on their backs, trekking miles to hospitals.”

He added: “Kashmiris, in every manner, reached out to help the distressed tourists, as can be seen in videos where tourists are thanking them for opening up their homes to them, giving them food and free taxi rides to airports and other destinations, and even providing emotional support.”

The Hurriyat chairman said that people had observed a complete shutdown and held spontaneous, silent protests as well as candlelight vigils in memory of the Pahalgam victims. “The people of Kashmir have sent out a strong message of total disapproval of such actions, and (of) their solidarity and sympathy for the bereaved by standing shoulder to shoulder with them,” he said.

He also expressed concern at reports about Kashmiris being harassed elsewhere in the country and about attempts to turn the Pahalgam massacre into a communal confrontation. “I appeal to the governments in the different states of India to ensure the safety of our students and all other Kashmiris,” he said.

The one-minute silence was observed before the prayers.