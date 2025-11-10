SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Kolkata makes emergency landing after engine failure

A SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Kolkata made an emergency landing late Sunday night after one of its engines reportedly developed a technical snag mid-air, officials said.

Flight SG670, carrying more than 170 passengers, landed safely at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at around 11:38 pm, after the pilot declared a full emergency.

Airport authorities confirmed that all passengers and crew members were safe, and the emergency status was lifted soon after landing.

According to reports, the pilot noticed abnormal engine behavior shortly before the aircraft began its descent and immediately informed air traffic control.

Emergency services were placed on standby at the airport until the plane touched down safely.

SpiceJet has not yet disclosed the cause of the engine malfunction but said an internal investigation is underway.

Kolkata Airport officials said, “The flight landed safely, and the full emergency has been withdrawn at 11:38 pm.”

Earlier on November 7, several airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, had issued advisories alerting passengers about possible delays following disruptions in flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

At least 100 flights were delayed due to a technical issue involving a malfunction in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, according to Delhi Airport.

In a post on X, SpiceJet shared, “Due to ATC (Air Traffic Control) congestion at Delhi, all Departures/Arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via spicejet.com.”

This is not the first time the airline has faced an in-flight technical issue.

On September 12, a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Gujarat’s Kandla Airport to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after an outer wheel was found on the runway following take-off.

“On September 12, an outer wheel of a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Kandla to Mumbai was found on the runway after take-off. The aircraft continued its journey to Mumbai and landed safely. Following a smooth landing, the aircraft taxied to the terminal under its own power, and all passengers disembarked normally,” a SpiceJet spokesperson had said at the time.

According to the airline, the pilot in that incident had also requested an emergency landing as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).