Speaking in favour of Pakistan after Pahalgam killings not right, Pawan Kalyan warns Congress

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday warned Congress that speaking in favour of Pakistan after the brutal killing of 26 civilians in Kashmir's Pahalgam was unacceptable.

Kalyan suggested that some Congress leaders who defend such violence should leave India and settle in Pakistan. Supporting Pakistan while staying in India was unacceptable, he said, while addressing a meeting to pay tributes to those killed in the terror attack.

"Kashmir is ours. Talking about terrorism for political gain is shameful." National unity and strong action is must to curb communal violence, Kalyan said, without referring to any leader.

The nation will not tolerate anyone endorsing anti-India sentiments or terrorism, he said.

Kalyan said that the Pahalgam attack has deeply wounded the nation and it must not be politicised.

The Janasena party announced Rs 50 lakh assistance to Madhusudhan Rao’s family, a resident from Andhra Pradesh, who was among those killed during their vacation in Kashmir.

Kalyan said when he met Rao's wife, she said, "They went to Kashmir because it belongs to India. This is the only country for Hindus. Where else can we go?" The Deputy CM claimed that 35–40 bullets were fired at JS Chandra Mouli’s head, another tourist from Andhra Pradesh. A Muslim horse rider who tried to resist the attackers was also killed.

He said insecure borders, Rohingya infiltration, and past Hyderabad blasts are reminders that terrorism anywhere impacts India and must be strongly countered.

