Spain eyes investment in Odisha's green energy, metallurgy and textile sectors

Ambassador of Spain to India, Juan Antonio March Pujol, on Saturday met Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi to explore avenues of cooperation in renewable energy, metallurgy, textiles and automobiles.

While Majhi highlighted Odisha’s emergence as one of the fastest-growing states and a leading destination for responsible and future-ready investments, Pujol appreciated the state's dynamic industrial ecosystem and expressed Spain’s keen interest in building long-term, technology-led partnerships.

“The discussions focused on deepening bilateral collaboration across priority sectors, such as metallurgy and refractory solutions,” a media release said.

Majhi highlighted the recent investment by TIMAB Magnesium India Pvt Ltd — a subsidiary of the French-Spanish Groupe Roullier — in Odisha, the country's mineral hub and home to leading steel clusters. The company is setting up a ₹90 crore refractory manufacturing unit in Khordha, which is expected to generate over 300 jobs.

The state government also showcased Odisha’s new renewable energy policy and called upon Spanish firms such as Siemens Gamesa, Acciona and Iberdrola to explore investments in solar parks, offshore wind and green hydrogen projects. “The chief minister emphasised Odisha’s commitment to the green transition and invited Spanish expertise in floating solar and energy storage technologies,” the release said.

Majhi invited leading Spanish apparel brands such as Zara, Desigual, and Mango to explore sourcing hubs and joint innovation centres in Odisha’s integrated textile parks.