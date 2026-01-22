South Korean woman alleges sexual assault during ‘manual frisking’ at Bengaluru airport; airline staffer arrested

A 32-year-old South Korean businesswoman has accused an airline ground-handling employee of sexually assaulting her at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), allegedly under the pretext of “manual frisking”.

The incident occurred on Monday morning in the international departures area of Terminal 2, after she had cleared immigration and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security checks.

According to the complaint, the incident took place around 10.45 am when a man approached her after routine frisking and immigration formalities, identified himself as airport staff and asked to see her boarding pass.

He then claimed there was a problem with her checked-in baggage, stating that a beeping sound had been detected and that resolving the issue would take time.

Police said the man suggested an alternative — what he called “manual frisking” — and asked her to accompany him. The woman alleged that she was taken to an area near the men’s washroom, where, under the guise of inspection, the staffer touched her chest multiple times, asked her to turn around and then touched her private parts. When she objected, he allegedly hugged her, thanked her and told her she could leave.

In a detailed statement, police said, “An incident of sexual harassment of a South Korean woman under the pretext of inspection has been reported at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. An airport staffer has been arrested for sexually harassing a foreign woman who had come to the airport to travel to Korea. During the ticket inspection, the staffer said that a beeping sound was coming from the woman’s bag and asked her to be checked separately. He took the woman to the men’s toilet. There, he touched her inappropriately under the pretext of inspection.”

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Affaann Ahmed, 25, a ground-handling staff member hired on a contract basis. Police said he had no authority to conduct physical inspections of passengers. After the incident, the woman reported the matter to airport security staff, who detained the accused and alerted airport police.

“The woman complained to the airport security staff, who immediately detained the accused and handed him over to the airport police. The CCTV footage confirmed the same. The Kempegowda Airport Police have registered a case against the accused, and he has been arrested. Investigation is underway. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 75 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita),” police further said.

The accused has been remanded to judicial custody and lodged in Central Jail at Parappana Agrahara. The investigation is ongoing.

Airport authorities reiterated that frisking and physical checks are carried out only by authorised CISF personnel and, in the case of female passengers, by female staff.

An AISATS (Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited) spokesperson said, “An unpardonable incident was reported at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. The employee involved was immediately terminated and handed over to the authorities for further legal action. We deeply regret the emotional distress caused by the incident and have extended all necessary support to the guest. A comprehensive inquiry is underway to strengthen safeguards and prevent any recurrence.

“AISATS is fully cooperating with the authorities and remains committed to the highest standards of ethics, safety, and compliance.”

Police said any airport employee who suspects an issue with a passenger or baggage is required to alert CISF or immigration officials and has no right to carry out physical checks.