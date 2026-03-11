Rajya Sabha uproar as Opposition protests voter deletions in SIR roll revision

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday witnessed an uproar as Congress and Trinamool Congress members protested the alleged deletion of genuine voters through the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

During Zero Hour, Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien raised the issue and demanded a discussion on the SIR. Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan rejected the demand on the ground that Parliament had already discussed electoral reforms, including the SIR, in the last session. The Trinamool members waved placards during the protest.

The leader of the Opposition in the Upper House, Mallikarjun Kharge, termed the SIR process a “fraud” and staged a walkout.

Leader of the House J.P. Nadda accused the Opposition parties of obstructing the Rajya Sabha proceedings.

“The Opposition parties do not intend to discuss any issue. Today, they brought up a new issue. During a debate on electoral reforms, they had discussed the SIR. But when the government replied to the debate, they staged a walkout that time. They want to create anarchy and obstruct the democratic process,” Nadda said.

During Question Hour, Trinamool member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy was allowed to ask a supplementary question on active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). Before asking about the API, Roy said coercive actions were being taken in Bengal in the name of the SIR. He referred to the protest by chief minister Mamata Banerjee against the alleged deletion of genuine voters from the final rolls and demanded that the government send a team to Bengal for an inquiry.

Nadda said Bengal had not been following rules and regulations, and the state government had no respect for judicial procedure and the Election Commission.

“They threatened the judiciary. Recently, a woman chief minister disrespected the President of India, who happens to be a tribal lady,” Nadda said.

During a discussion on the functioning of the rural development ministry, Trinamool MP Mohd Nadimul Haque also highlighted the exclusion of voters through the SIR.