Rajnath Singh unveils Defence Forces Vision 2047 aimed at military reform

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday released an ambitious Defence Forces Vision 2047, outlining strategic reforms, capability enhancement and organisational changes required to bolster the military.

The vision document, aligned with the government’s aspiration to become Viksit Bharat when India turns 100, was unveiled amid the Centre’s long-pending theaterisation of tri-services to meet the requirements of modern warfare.

In 2019, the Narendra Modi government came out with the theaterisation plan to ensure greater synergy among the three service chiefs to deal with security challenges and future wars.

The three service chiefs have yet to arrive at a consensus on the proposed theatre commands.

The document, prepared over the last two years by Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, outlines the strategic reforms, capability enhancements and organisational changes required within the defence forces to effectively address the evolving geostrategic, technological and security environment, the defence ministry said.