Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital after infection treatment

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday morning after recovering from a "systemic infection", doctors said.

She was admitted on the night of March 24 around 10.20 pm with a fever and spent seven days in hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to hospital chairperson Dr Ajay Swaroop, the 79-year-old underwent treatment for a systemic infection and responded well to antibiotics.

A systemic infection occurs when pathogens such as bacteria enter the bloodstream and spread throughout the body rather than staying localised.

Doctors said she has now recovered and will continue further treatment and follow-up at home.

The hospital authorities on Thursday said, "Sonia Gandhi is responding well to treatment for a systemic infection and continues to remain under medical supervision."

Due to his mother’s hospitalisation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did not attend the all-party meeting held at Parliament House on Wednesday. His scheduled visit to Kerala was also cancelled. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attended the meeting in his place, while Rahul addressed it virtually.