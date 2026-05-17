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regular-article-logo Sunday, 17 May 2026

Rahul Gandhi demands Dharmendra Pradhan removal over NEET paper leak fiasco

Congress leader attacks Modi government for ignoring panel recommendations as outrage grows over alleged exam malpractice claims

Amiya Kumar Kushwaha Published 17.05.26, 04:49 AM
NEET paper leak row

Rahul Gandhi speaks via a video message on the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026. @RahulGandhi/X via PTI

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s removal over the NEET
fiasco, attacking him for ignoring the recommendations of the parliamentary standing committee.

“Remove Dharmendra Pradhan ji right now, or take responsibility yourself. Modi ji, sack Dharmendra Pradhan ji now,” Rahul posted on X while sharing a video lambasting the education minister.

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Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence, Rahul said the hard work of nearly 22 lakh aspirants who prepared for the medical entrance exam for years had been wasted.

“The entire country knows that two days before the exam, the NEET paper was being distributed on WhatsApp. Dharmendra Pradhan ji, the education minister of India, says that he has nothing to do with it,” Rahul said.

“The committee had made a recommendation; he (Pradhan) threw it in the dustbin,” Rahul underlined a day after Pradhan remarked that he would not accept the recommendations of the parliamentary standing committee on education regarding NEET because it included members from the Opposition.

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