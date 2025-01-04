MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 04 January 2025

Some people are trying to disturb peace in name of caste politics: PM Narendra Modi

The 74-year-old has exuded confidence that villages will play a key role in pushing forward the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047 at the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav

PTI Published 04.01.25, 02:36 PM
Prime minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.

Prime minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said some people are trying to disturb peace in the name of caste politics and called for thwarting such designs to preserve the social harmony in rural parts of the country.

Inaugurating the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav, the prime minister exuded confidence that villages would play a key role in pushing forward the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without mentioning any names, Modi said certain people are trying to disturb peace by spreading the venom of caste politics.

"We have to work to strengthen the heritage of peace and harmony of villages," he said.

Recalling the steps taken by the NDA government since 2014, for rural development, Modi, quoting an SBI research report, said poverty in rural India came down to below 5 per cent from 26 per cent in 2012.

He said the previous government had neglected the people living in rural India, and even after decades of independence, villages were deprived of basic necessities.

But his government is empowering villages, and focusing on those who were neglected before, the Prime Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said banks have undertaken saturation drive for 16 government schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Mudra and PM SVANidhi.

The Mahotsav, through various discussions, workshops and masterclasses, aims to enhance rural infrastructure, create self-reliant economies, and foster innovation within rural communities.

Its objectives include promoting economic stability and financial security among rural populations, with a special focus on North-East India, by addressing financial inclusion and supporting sustainable agricultural practices.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Narendra Modi Viksit Bharat Caste
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mallikarjun Kharge does a Vajpayee, reminds Narendra Modi of ‘rajdharma’ on Manipur

The BJP has vested interest in keeping the northeastern state on boil and the prime minister cannot escape culpability, the Congress president says
Rohit Sharma
Quote left Quote right

It (rumours) doesn’t affect us because the players here are made of steel

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT