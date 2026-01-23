Snowfall in high-altitude areas of Uttarakhand, rain in plains; orange alert issued

High-altitude areas of Uttarakhand received the first snowfall of the year on Friday, ending a long dry spell and intensifying the cold wave across the state.

Most low-lying and the plains, including the capital Dehradun, have witnessed steady rain since the morning. ​The fresh snowfall has covered Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Auli, Mussoorie, Chakrata, Dhanaulti and Uttarkashi in a thick layer of white.

Meanwhile, Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar are expected to experience dry weather, though dense morning and evening fog is likely to intensify the cold. Authorities have advised residents and tourists to remain cautious due to falling temperatures and slippery conditions in the hill districts.

Cold winds were felt in Dehradun and surrounding areas during the morning hours. Rain is likely in the city by evening, with cloudy conditions expected throughout the day. The morning temperature was recorded at approximately 8°C.

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 24°C and 25°C, while the minimum temperature may hover around 8°C.

The change in weather has drawn tourists to various spots, including the Mall Road and other spots in Mussoorie, with many posting videos of the snowfall on social media. ​Apple growers and other horticulturists, who had been waiting for the precipitation also welcomed the snowfall.

The Meteorological Department has issued an 'Orange Alert' for the state, predicting further snowfall in the mountains and rain in the lower regions. There is also a forecast of hailstorms accompanied by strong winds in some locations.