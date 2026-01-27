Snowfall disrupts air traffic in Kashmir, at least 50 flights cancelled at Srinagar airport

Several flights to and from Srinagar International Airport were cancelled on Tuesday due to snowfall in Kashmir, officials said.

"In view of adverse weather conditions and continuing snowfall at Srinagar Airport, airlines have cancelled most of the flights for today," an official of the Airport Authority of India said.

Around 50 flights -25 inbound and 25 outbound have been cancelled so far due to the snowfall, which was continuing until the last reports arrived.

"Passengers have been advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates and alternate arrangements," officials said.

Four more flights were scheduled to arrive at the Srinagar airport but officials said they are unlikely to operate in view of the inclement weather.

The cancellation of flights has left hundreds of tourists, who were scheduled to return after spending the weekend and Republic Day holiday in the Valley, stranded in Kashmir.