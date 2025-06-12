Sirsa, Amritsar, Ambala pip New Delhi in heatwave battle as mercury hits the ceiling

As North India battles one of the most intense summers, Delhi has once again captured national attention with its blistering temperatures and prolonged heatwave. However, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) -- extracted on Thursday -- reveals that several other regions across the country are facing even more extreme conditions.

The relentless heatwaves, extended dry spells, and rising mercury levels are significantly disrupting daily life.

IMD has issued a red alert for Delhi as it remained in the grip of an intense heatwave, with temperatures ranging from 40.9 to 45 degrees Celsius across various weather stations on Wednesday.

New Delhi

On Thursday, the temperature in the capital climbed to 39.6°C, accompanied by poor AQI.

The heat index, a measure of how hot it feels when humidity is factored in, touched an alarming 51.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

According to IMD forecasts, western disturbances could bring light showers around June 13 night and June 14. But even a day looks far given the soaring mercury levels.

1 8 Boys bath in a canal for relief from the scorching heat, near Haiderpur Water Treatment plant in New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid soaring temperatures, Delhi recorded its highest peak power demand of this summer on June 11.

Other metro cities battling the heat now..

Ahmedabad (34oC), Chennai (33.6oC), Kolkata (34oC) , Mumbai (31oC), Hyderabad (31.2oC). Bengaluru (28°C) and Pune (26.2oC), however, offer relatively pleasant weather.

Jalandhar

According to data sourced from IMD, Jalandhar has topped the list of the hottest Indian cities in June. The temperature here has touched a staggering 48 degrees Celsius with a feel like of 49 degrees Celsius and a high humidity of 6%.

Close behind are several other northern cities where thermometers are near the 47 degrees Celsius mark.

2 8 A man uses water from a roadside tap to cool off on a hot summer day, in Jalandhar

Sirsa temperature hits the ceiling

Several parts of Haryana and Punjab continued to reel under a heatwave on Wednesday, with Sirsa recording the highest maximum temperature in the two states at 46.6 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological centre.

Blistering heat also swept Amritsar as it recorded a high of 45.8 degrees Celsius.

3 8 A 'Nihang' Sikh warrior offers water to a hawk, reflecting a powerful bond between tradition and nature, on a hot summer day, at heritage street near the Golden temple in Amritsar

Gurugram registered a high of 42.7 degrees Celsius.

4 8 A woman uses a scarf to protect her face from the scorching sun during a summer afternoon, in Gurugram

Other regions that are struggling with high temperatures are: Patiala(33.8°C), Ludhiana (34.6°C), Faridkot (35°C), Haripur (38°C), Kurukshetra (38°C), Ambala (42°C).

Jammu and Kashmir

Even parts of the hill states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have been experiencing hotter-than-usual temperatures over the past few days.

5 8 A man covers his head for protection from the scorching sun, in Jammu

Jammu's temperature shot up to 44.4 degrees Celsius. It is expected to go up to 45 degrees Celsius today, with a maximum of 47 degrees Celsius.

6 8 A man uses an umbrella for protection from the scorching sun while catching fish on a hot summer day, at Dal Lake in Srinagar

An orange warning, which urges preparedness, is in effect for Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Agra

In Uttar Pradesh, Agra recorded 45.4 degrees Celsius and Orai 45.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is expected to go as high as 47 degrees Celsius.

7 8 Agra: Tourists try to shield theselves from the scorching heat and strong sunlight while visiting the Taj Mahal, in Agra

8 8 Bears at the Agra Bear Rescue Center cool off from the summer heat with fruits and ice provided by the staff, in Agra