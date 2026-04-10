SIR phase two concludes across 12 states and Union territories, voter list records over 6 crore decline

The second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has ended across 12 states and Union territories. The process has led to a drop of about 6.08 crore voters in the combined list.

When the exercise was announced on October 27 last year, the voter base across these regions stood at around 51 crore. After the revision, it now stands at about 44.92 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Final electoral rolls have been published for Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

The process was completed in Uttar Pradesh in the final stage of this phase. The exercise was earlier completed in Bihar. With this, the second phase covering nearly 51 crore electors has been wrapped up.

The next phase will cover around 40 crore electors across 17 states and five Union territories, likely after assembly polls in five states this month. In Assam, a separate special revision was completed on February 10.

The schedule of the exercise has seen changes in several states over time. Political parties have also approached the Supreme Court over the exercise in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.