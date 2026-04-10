MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 10 April 2026

SIR phase two concludes across 12 states and Union territories, voter list records over 6 crore decline

When the exercise was announced on October 27 last year, the voter base across these regions stood at around 51 crore

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 10.04.26, 11:15 PM
People wait to submit petitions before the Special Tribunal after their names were deleted from the Special Intensive Revision final voter list ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Nadia, West Bengal, Thursday, April 9, 2026.

People wait to submit petitions before the Special Tribunal after their names were deleted from the Special Intensive Revision final voter list ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Nadia, West Bengal, Thursday, April 9, 2026. PTI

The second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has ended across 12 states and Union territories. The process has led to a drop of about 6.08 crore voters in the combined list.

When the exercise was announced on October 27 last year, the voter base across these regions stood at around 51 crore. After the revision, it now stands at about 44.92 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Final electoral rolls have been published for Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Also Read

The process was completed in Uttar Pradesh in the final stage of this phase. The exercise was earlier completed in Bihar. With this, the second phase covering nearly 51 crore electors has been wrapped up.

The next phase will cover around 40 crore electors across 17 states and five Union territories, likely after assembly polls in five states this month. In Assam, a separate special revision was completed on February 10.

The schedule of the exercise has seen changes in several states over time. Political parties have also approached the Supreme Court over the exercise in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

RELATED TOPICS

Voter List Union Territories
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Vishwaguru’ Asim Munir? Pakistan’s turn as peacemaker leaves India looking outplayed

Once a byword for terrorism, Islamabad hosts crucial Middle East peace negotiations and gets a chance to reshape its global image
Mamata Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

Fish imports from other states have decreased during TMC government's tenure

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT