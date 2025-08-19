MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 19 August 2025

Sikkim University student held for derogatory remark on Nepali, sparks outrage on campus

The accused, a first-semester student of Master of Commerce, allegedly said in a WhatsApp post on August 15 that Nepali is a foreign language and those speaking it should go to Nepal

PTI Published 19.08.25, 11:40 PM
Representational image

Representational image file picture

A Sikkim University student, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making insulting remarks against the Nepali language which is widely spoken in the Himalayan state, officials said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by some local students, a team from Rani Pool police station reached the university campus and took Raj Shekhar Yadav into custody for questioning, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yadav, a resident of Varanasi, was later arrested.

The accused, a first-semester student of Master of Commerce, allegedly said in a WhatsApp post on August 15 that Nepali is a foreign language and those speaking it should go to Nepal.

Yadav, however, apologised in a video message and sought forgiveness from all for his comment.

The Sikkim University Students Association through its president Anup Regmi later reported the incident to the varsity authorities and the police.

The students' body also issued a press release condemning Yadav's remarks as "divisive and harmful to peace and harmony within the university." It said that Nepali is widely spoken in Sikkim and is listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Sikkim University officials are yet to respond to the development.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Sikkim University Simple Language Nepali Community
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Over 500 rescued from stranded Mumbai Monorail as power failure halts train mid-air

The train suffered "a minor power supply issue", Mumbai Monorail said in an initial press statement
Supriya Shrinate
Quote left Quote right

Acc to Prashant ji's secret information, names of 2 extra districts should be revealed

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT