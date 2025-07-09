Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad slaps hostel canteen staff in Mumbai over ‘stale food’

Ruling Shiv Sena's MLA Sanjay Gaikwad allegedly slapped an employee of a canteen at the MLA's hostel in Mumbai after complaining about being served stale food.

After the incident on Tuesday night, the Buldhana MLA said the food served to him was of poor quality and he will raise the issue during the ongoing monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video of the incident, which took place at the Akashvani MLA hostel, has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, Gaikwad is seen berating the canteen operator, refusing to pay the bill, and slapping the staff member seated at the billing counter.

"I had complained about the poor quality of food two or three times earlier. This time the food was absolutely unacceptable. I will raise this issue in the ongoing legislative session," Gaikwad told a regional news channel.

Gaikwad ordered dinner from the canteen at the MLA hostel on Tuesday night. He found the dal and rice delivered in his room to be stale and foul-smelling, according to sources.

Angered by this, the leader, belonging to the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stormed into the canteen and confronted the manager, they said.

The MLA was furious over the condition of the meal and told others not to pay for it either. In the midst of the altercation, he hit the canteen operator on his face, eyewitnesses claimed.

"People from all across the state come here, workers, officials everyone come here to have food. The quality of food should be good here as it is a government canteen. I don't have any regret over what I did. I am a public representative... when someone fails to understand democratic language then I have to this language only. I didn't thrash him seeing whether he is Marathi or Hindi-speaking. I had complained to concerned authorities on several occasions. I will repeat it...," Gaikwad told PTI.

In September last year, Gaikwad made controversial remarks saying he will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system.

The Buldhana police later registered a case against him.