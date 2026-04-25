PM Modi, Mamata only help rich in country, not the poor: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday sought to put Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the same bracket, accusing both of helping the rich instead of the poor, while hankering for power.

Addressing an election rally at Serampore in Hooghly district, Gandhi said that Modi "claims to be a 'deshbhakt' (patriot), but is selling off the country".

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"While CM Mamata Banerjee is helping the rich, and not the poor in West Bengal, Modi is doing the same across the country... Both have nothing to do with creating job opportunities. They want power but don't work for people," he said.

"Wherever the PM goes, he spreads hatred and fear among people," the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha alleged.

He claimed that the country is witnessing a fight between two ideologies.

"It is the Congress' unity and brotherhood against the BJP and RSS' hatred and violence," he added.

He accused the PM of harming small industries in the country through demonetisation and implementing GST in a "wrongful manner".

"West Bengal used to be the centre of industry in the country, but first the Left Front and then the TMC have destroyed everything," he claimed.