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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 21 April 2026

Sharad Pawar hospitalised in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital

He is in the hospital for a check-up and follow-up. There is nothing serious, according to reports

PTI Published 21.04.26, 01:33 PM
Sharad Pawar.

Sharad Pawar. PTI picture

NCP (SP) president and Rajya Sabha member Sharad Pawar has been admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai for a health check-up, sources said on Tuesday.

The 85-year-old former Union minister was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital two days ago, they said.

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"He is in the hospital for a check-up and follow-up. There is nothing serious," a source informed.

Recently, Pawar took the oath as a Rajya Sabha member while seated in a wheelchair. He had also addressed the media in Delhi.

In February this year, the former Maharashtra chief minister was admitted to a hospital in Pune twice - following a chest infection and dehydration.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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