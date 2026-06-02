CBI reconstructs Twisha crime scene with dummy and noose in dowry death probe

The CBI on Monday used a noose, sacks and a dummy matching the weight of Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12 following alleged dowry torture, to recreate her final moments, sources in the agency said.

An 80kg dummy was used to recreate the crime scene and the strength of the ligature (the belt) was tested to check how much weight it can withstand, said a CBI official.

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The development comes days after Sharma’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh and husband Samarth Singh were arrested in connection with the case. The CBI has

intensified its probe following public outcry and demands for justice.

“The reconstruction was carried out at Giribala’s home where Twisha was found dead five months after her marriage. It was done to examine the sequence of events described by those present in the house on May 12,” the CBI official said.