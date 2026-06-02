SC clears path for junior lawyers as senior advocates face vacation bench curb

The Supreme Court on Monday barred senior advocates from either mentioning matters for urgent listing or arguing in cases listed on partial court working days from June 1 to July 10.

The top court said the move was aimed at encouraging young lawyers to argue cases before vacation benches and gain necessary experience.

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The court will resume normal functions from July 13.

On Monday, three out of the four benches hearing urgent matters and important issues politely declined to hear the arguments of senior lawyers.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Prashant B. Varale said it would not permit any senior lawyers to mention the matters.

The bench said only “advocates-on-record” who are authorised to file petitions before the top court shall mention the matters for urgent hearing.

Justice Nath, heading the bench, also said only junior lawyers would be permitted to argue in matters listed for hearing.

The bench said that only matters that had been notified in advance to the registry should be taken up for mentioning and considered for urgent listing.

Objecting to the development, senior advocate Siddharth Dave said: "There is no holiday... these are partial court working days. In these matters, notice was issued last week. We have to appear, we are forced to.”

“Please make a request before the CJI. We have 55 matters today. I have had no senior advocates during summer vacations for the last three-four years," Justice Nath said.