SC Collegium proposes elevation of Calcutta HC judge Joymalya Bagchi to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday recommended the appointment of Calcutta High Court judge Justice Joymalya Bagchi as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The five-member Collegium, headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, noted that no Calcutta High Court judge rose to become the Chief Justice of India since the retirement of Justice Altamas Kabir on July 18, 2013.

The Collegium also took into consideration the fact that the Calcutta High Court has only one representation in the Supreme Court bench at present.

If the Collegium's recommendation is cleared by the Centre, Justice Bagchi would have a tenure of more than six years at the top court during which he will also serve as the Chief Justice of India.

The Collegium, also comprising justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Abhay S Oka and Vikram Nath, noted that Justice Joymalya Bagchi stands at serial number 11 in the combined all-India seniority of High Court Judges, including chief justices.

"The Collegium has, therefore, unanimously resolved to recommend that Mr. Justice Joymalya Bagchi be appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India," the Collegium resolution said.

On the retirement of Justice K V Viswanathan on May 25, 2031, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, born on October 3, 1966, would assume the office of the Chief Justice of India till his retirement on October 2, 2031.

If the recommendation is cleared by the government, the Supreme Court will have 33 judges. The top court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

