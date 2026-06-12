‘Save us’ cries, sarees used as ropes: Locals recall daring escapes from Delhi’s Govindpuri fire

Residents of a five-storey building in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri used sarees to climb out of windows and cried for help from rooftops as a massive fire swept through the structure early Friday, killing three members of a family and critically injuring two others.

The blaze broke out around 2.30 am in Tughlakabad Extension, filling the building and surrounding area with thick smoke and trapping several occupants inside. Eight people were rescued and rushed to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre.

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Neighbours described scenes of panic as residents scrambled to escape.

"We tried dousing the fire, but two-wheelers parked inside the building were already in flames. Since there were flammable materials, it helped the fire spread through the whole building," Rajan, a local resident, told PTI Videos.

With smoke rapidly engulfing the premises, residents sought alternative routes to safety.

"People saved their lives by using sarees to climb out of windows. Many people managed to get out through the back door of the building," Rajan said.

Another neighbour, Suman, recalled hearing desperate cries from those stranded on the rooftop.

"They were screaming 'save us' from the rooftop, but nobody could enter the building because the fire had spread throughout it," she said.

According to police, a PCR call reporting the fire was received at Govindpuri police station at around 2.31 am, triggering a rescue and evacuation operation.

The deceased were identified as Pankaj (28), his mother Guddi (50), and sister Soni (20), who lived on the third floor of the building. Two other family members, including an 18-year-old woman and their 70-year-old maternal grandmother, sustained critical injuries.

Neelu Devi, another resident of the locality, said the dense smoke spread to nearby buildings.

"The smoke had entered our building as well. As soon as we realised it, we ran out of our houses," she told PTI Videos.

"Most of the people living in this building own their apartments. Maybe there are some tenants, but most people own their homes," she added.

AAP councillor from Tughlakabad Extension Chaudhary Bhagbir ruled out foul play.

"It can happen anywhere. It was an accident," he said.

Police said preliminary findings suggest the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit on the ground floor. The exact cause is under investigation.

The incident comes a week after a devastating fire at a bed-and-breakfast hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar claimed 23 lives, including several foreign nationals from Central Asian and African countries.