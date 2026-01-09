Saket court staffer allegedly dies by suicide, cites excessive work pressure

A male court staffer allegedly committed suicide after jumping from a building inside the Saket court complex on Friday, sparking protests by court personnel.

Advocates and staffers told PTI that in his suicide note, the deceased cited "excessive work pressure" and "working overtime" as the reasons for taking the extreme step.

The staffer, Harish Singh Mahar, 35, who was differently-abled, jumped from the fifth floor of the court complex near court number 511. Mahar was posted as an Ahlmad in a digital traffic court.

Over 100 court staffers started a protest march to Delhi High Court around 5 PM.

Meanwhile, the District and Sessions Courts Employees Welfare Association of Delhi issued a letter to its members saying a "peaceful sit-in" was organised in the court premises as their beloved colleague committed suicide in Saket court complex.

The letter added that members will abstain from work duties in the National Lok Adalat scheduled to be held on January 10, in all districts. Signed by the association’s president and others, it expressed solidarity with the family members of the deceased.

Police confirmed recovering a suicide note from Mahar’s possession. "Teams rushed to the spot and launched further investigation. Police teams are recording statements of witnesses and colleagues," a senior police officer said.