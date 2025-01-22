Saif Ali Khan meets auto-rickshaw driver who took him to hospital after knife attack in Mumbai

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has met auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who rushed him to hospital after he was injured in the knife attack at his home in Mumbai, and thanked him for the help.

The actor also gave the driver some money and assured all help to him whenever needed.

Khan (54) was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in the upscale Bandra area in the wee hours of January 16.

The actor suffered multiple stab injuries in the attack and underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital. He returned home on Tuesday.

Khan met Singh Rana on Tuesday at the hospital before getting discharged.

"I met him (Saif) yesterday at the hospital. He called to thank me, to help him reach the hospital. He praised me. I got the blessings from him and his family," the auto-rickshaw driver told PTI.

"He (Khan) introduced me to his mother (Sharmila Tagore), and I touched her feet. He gave me (money) whatever he felt was right, and said whenever I need help he will be there," Singh Rana said.

The intruder, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India and changed his name to Vijay Das, was held on Sunday from adjoining Thane city.

A preliminary investigation suggests the accused had entered the actor's home intending to commit theft, according to police.

He gained entry into the actor's building here by scaling its compound wall and went inside the main entrance after finding the security guards asleep, the police earlier said.

